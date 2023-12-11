Holiday pedestrian plaza at Union Square closes two blocks of Stockton Street through Christmas

A holiday pop-up pedestrian plaza in the heart of Union Square will close two blocks of Stockton Street to vehicle traffic the day after Christmas, San Francisco transit officials said.

The Winter Walk event is scheduled to start on Dec. 15 and will feature live music, DJs and other holiday entertainment through Dec. 24.

The SFMTA X account posted about the closure and Muni reroutes on Monday, initially noting that the reroutes would commence on Dec. 12. After several people commented that the reroutes and closure were already in effect, the agency posted an update correcting that the reroutes went into effect Monday due to additional time "needed for Winter Walk setup."

HeadsUp: Winter Walk on Stockton Street between Post and O'Farrell, will begin at on December 15 and conclude on December 26. Street closures & Muni reroutes begin Tues., December 12.



Visit our website for full details: https://t.co/YRU1YMgIt1 — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) December 11, 2023

Stockton Street between Post and O'Farrell streets will be closed until December 26th at 6 p.m. A total of eight bus lines will be impacted by reroutes, including the 8 Bayshore, 8AX Bayshore "A" Express, 8BX Bayshore "B" Express, 15 Bayview Hunters Point Express, 30 Stockton, 45 Union/Stockton, 91 3rd Street/19th Avenue and T Third Street Bus routes.

Additional information is available on the SFMTA website.