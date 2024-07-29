Hit-and-run driver sought in Highway 4 crash in Brentwood that severely injured 4

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Sunday afternoon on state Highway 4 in Brentwood.

The CHP said that around 1 p.m., its officers were alerted to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on westbound Highway 4, just west of Lone Tree Way in Brentwood. A man was reported to be driving a burgundy Toyota Tacoma, which had four other adult female passengers.

At the same time, a motorist was traveling in the vicinity in a dark pickup truck with a trailer in tow, directly to the right of the Tacoma.

According to the CHP, the dark pickup truck unsafely changed lanes, crashing into the right side of the Tacoma, causing the driver of the Tacoma to lose control. The Tacoma truck went into a grassy center divider and overturned multiple times.

The dark pickup truck reportedly then fled the area on westbound Highway 4.

The Tacoma driver was unscathed but the four passengers were injured from the crash, with severe conditions. The CHP said that one of the passengers was airlifted to the hospital and the other three were transported by ambulance.

"All are expected to make full recoveries. Upon initial investigation, it was determined all occupants within the Tacoma were properly seat-belted. It is unknown whether the driver of the dark pickup truck was seat-belted during the crash and it is unknown if the crash is DUI related," the CHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash or footage of it is asked to contact CHP - Contra Costa's office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.