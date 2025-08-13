Historic Marin City neighborhood will be getting an $85M renovation

The shortage of affordable housing is a familiar story in the Bay Area, especially in pricey locations like Marin County. But one neighborhood, the county's only true African American enclave, is about to get an upgrade.

And on Wednesday, Marin City unveiled a tribute to how it all got started 83 years ago.

Today's housing shortage is nothing compared to Marin during WWII. America was suddenly thrust into battle, and a huge shipbuilding operation called Marinship went up seemingly overnight.

And on Aug. 13, 1942, the first Greyhound Buses began arriving with African American workers from the deep South.

"This is my mother-in-law and my father-in-law, Willie and Ollie Hector," said Connie Hector, pointing to the couple's picture displayed high up on a light pole.

Connie's in-laws worked at the shipyards and are among a group of residents memorialized on new banners honoring the legacy of the Black workers, many of whom were able to escape, for the first time, the oppression of the Jim Crow South.

"And so, coming to California enabled them to feel like there was something better," said Connie.

The housing that was built in Marin City in 1942 was considered a model for the rest of the country. The current two-story townhouses and five-story towers became home to a new generation of Black Marin residents. Connie's husband, David Hector, was born in the development known as Golden Gate Village.

It was built in about 1960 to replace the wartime worker housing for the shipyard. Many people moved away after the war, but the African American workers stayed, and at one time they comprised more than 90 percent of the Marin City population.

"People would like to be able to stay here," he said. "Most of the people are second and third generations that live in Marin City. And I think it would be important to be able to maintain that history."

The problem is that many of the apartments in Golden Gate Village have deteriorated over time. Promises were made for years without delivery. But now, there is hope.

Funding has been announced to completely renovate every housing unit in the development. That would mean a lot for Angela Pate, who has a lot of memories in her apartment, along with the urn holding her father's ashes.

"Christmas Eve, he left us. But I've got him right here to keep us safe," she said.

Once work begins, groups of residents, including Angela, will be moved to temporary housing while the units are gutted and rebuilt.

"It's kind of something that I'm looking forward to doing," she said. "But at the same time, I'm having to move 17 years' worth of stuff out for three months and moving it back in! But when I move back in it's going to be something that no one's ever lived in. And that's the greatest feeling of all. Look, I'm 60-years-old and I'm going to do cartwheels! It's going to be very, it's going to be awesome."

The renovation won't be cheap, $85 million to renovate 88 existing units. It would have been cheaper to demolish everything and start fresh. But while some may question spending nearly a million dollars each on affordable housing units, those who see it as more than just an apartment complex would disagree.

"Because it's history," said Connie. "I mean, a lot of our monuments throughout the nation, you don't just knock 'em down or you shouldn't. Just knock 'em down. They stand for a purpose! And I'm not even from here! But I fell in love with the history of Marin City."

The Golden Gate Village buildings in Marin City now stand for a higher purpose. They're now a monument to people seeking a better life. And it's hard to put a price tag on that.