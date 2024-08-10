Historic Castro Theatre in San Francisco spared after fire breaks out next door

SAN FRANCISCO -- A fire next door to the historic Castro Theatre did not threaten the community landmark, San Francisco firefighters said Saturday.

The fire was contained to a single-story bank next to the theater, the city's oldest and longest-operating single-screen movie house, firefighters said.

Smoke rises from a bank building next to the Castro Theatre in San Francisco Aug. 10, 2024. KPIX

"Crews are making it a priority to ensure that no fire extends to this location," firefighters said in a social media posting, referring to the theater. "There is no fire and no damage to the Castro theater at this time."

There were no injuries and no one was displaced, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The theater is currently closed as Another Planet Entertainment restores and renovates the structure.