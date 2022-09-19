Multiple home burglaries reported in Hillsborough in September

HILLSBOROUGH -- Police in Hillsborough are investigating four residential burglaries within the last week-and-a-half, with at least one involving multiple burglary suspects.

The first happened between Sept. 8 and Sept.13 at a home on the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. Hillsborough police said an unknown number of suspects shattered a rear window leading into a living room. While bedroom areas and a home office were disturbed, it was unknown if anything was stolen.

Another burglary happened on Sept.15 at a home on Mountain Wood Court. Officers responding to a burglary alarm at the address found glass panes broken out of a rear French door and items stolen from the main bedroom, police said.

Sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19, a home on Cinnamon Court was burglarized with an unknown number of suspects entering through a broken rear kitchen window. Items were again taken from the primary bedroom police said.

On Sept. 17, a number of burglars entered a home on the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive after smashing a rear window. Police said multiple suspects wearing hoodies and masks were involved and that the suspects stole items from the main bedroom before quickly fleeing.

The suspects' car was described as a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda. Investigators were examining surveillance footage of the suspects - from victims and witnesses in the cases as well as from the police department's own camera systems - and urged other neighbors to check their camera footage for anything suspicious.

Police said they were particularly interested in footage that captured the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hillsborough Police Department at 650-375-7470.