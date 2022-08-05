1 dead in multi-car crash at 92/880 interchange in Hayward

HAYWARD – One person has died resulting from a multi-car crash at the Highway 92 / Interstate 880 interchange in Hayward on Friday morning.

According to the Hayward office of California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the ramp connecting Eastbound 92 and Northbound 880 around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they determined five vehicles were involved in the crash.

CHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Scene of fatal crash on the ramp connecting eastbound Highway 92 and northbound Interstate 880 in Hayward on August 5, 2022. California Highway Patrol Hayward Office

The identity of the person killed in the crash is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

CHP said it believes impairment may be a factor in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

The crash prompted the closure of the ramp for more than three hours. As of 1 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Hayward CHP office by calling 510-489-1500.