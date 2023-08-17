CHP investigating possible shooting on Highway 880 in Fremont
A possible shooting along Interstate Highway 880 was being investigated Thursday afternoon after a pickup truck reported being shot at.
The California Highway Patrol blocked the Decoto Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 880 at about 3:00 p.m. as officers walked along the roadway looking for shell casings and other evidence.
The driver of a silver Toyota Tundra pulled off the freeway and contacted authorities. The driver was not hit and it was not clear whether the driver's vehicle was hit.
The CHP said it was investigating the report of the possible shooting and did not immediately confirm whether or not shots were fired.
