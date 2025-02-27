Big rig collision leaves load of metal bars along Highway 680, causing huge backup in Sunol, Pleasanton

A collision involving two big rigs on Interstate Highway 680 in Sunol Thursday morning blocked several lanes of traffic and torpedoed the morning commute into Silicon Valley.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash at about 5:30 a.m. on southbound 680 left a load of metal bars and debris strewn across several lanes.

The crash left only the No. 1 lane open and created a massive traffic backup along both southbound 680 and State Route 84 between Livermore and Sunol.

As of 10 a.m., traffic on southbound 680 from Pleasanton was backed up to Interstate 580. All lanes were reopened by about 10:30 a.m., the CHP said.

There were no details available on the circumstances of the crash. No injuries were reported.