Highway 4 road rage shooting near Concord being investigated by CHP

The California Highway Patrol said a driver on Highway 4 near Concord was shot at while driving Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., the victim called 911 and reported a shooting during a road rage incident on eastbound Highway 4, between Willow Pass Road and San Marco Boulevard, the CHP said.

The victim then used San Marco Boulevard to get off the highway and waited for first responders at a gas station. The CHP said the victim had an injury that was not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the CHP said it does not yet know if the victim was shot or grazed by the bullet.

Detectives with the Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit will be at the scene.

Calrans said Highway 4 west of Willow Pass was closed for about 30 minutes as detectives investigated the incident.