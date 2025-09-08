Crash involving CHP motorcycle on Highway 280 in San Mateo County closes multiple lanes

A crash involving a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer shut down multiple lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 on the Peninsula on Monday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just south of the Alpine Road exit near Portola Valley.

The CHP said the officer was "okay" following the crash. Details about the collision were not immediately available.

Drivers were advised of significant traffic delays for several hours.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.