Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Crash involving CHP motorcycle on Highway 280 in San Mateo County closes multiple lanes

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

A crash involving a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer shut down multiple lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 on the Peninsula on Monday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just south of the Alpine Road exit near Portola Valley.

The CHP said the officer was "okay" following the crash. Details about the collision were not immediately available.

Drivers were advised of significant traffic delays for several hours.   

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos E. Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue