Big-rig rolls over on Highway 152 near Watsonville

A big rig rollover crash Monday morning on Highway 152 near Watsonville is blocking the road in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the westbound lane of the highway near Casserly Road.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.

Scene of rollover crash involving big-rig on Highway 152 near Watsonville, May 6, 2024. California Highway Patrol

Both lanes are closed as of 9:45 a.m. between Casserly and Watsonville roads, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes such as State Route 129.

It's unknown when the road will reopen.