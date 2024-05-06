Big-rig rolls over on Highway 152 near Watsonville
A big rig rollover crash Monday morning on Highway 152 near Watsonville is blocking the road in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the westbound lane of the highway near Casserly Road.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.
Both lanes are closed as of 9:45 a.m. between Casserly and Watsonville roads, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes such as State Route 129.
It's unknown when the road will reopen.