Watch CBS News
Local News

Big-rig rolls over on Highway 152 near Watsonville

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 5/6/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 5/6/24 12:58

A big rig rollover crash Monday morning on Highway 152 near Watsonville is blocking the road in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the westbound lane of the highway near Casserly Road.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.

highway-152-big-rig-rollover-050624.jpg
Scene of rollover crash involving big-rig on Highway 152 near Watsonville, May 6, 2024. California Highway Patrol

Both lanes are closed as of 9:45 a.m. between Casserly and Watsonville roads, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes such as State Route 129.

It's unknown when the road will reopen.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 10:36 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.