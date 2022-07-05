UPDATE: Southbound Hwy 101 lanes reopened in Marin County after multiple-vehicle crash

MILL VALLEY -- A collision involving multiple vehicles blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County briefly on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot of debris in lanes of the highway, CHP officials said.



An ambulance responded to the scene of the crash but no information was immediately available from the CHP about possible injuries.



The far-right lane was the first to reopen, and all lanes had reopened by around 7:35 a.m., according to the CHP.