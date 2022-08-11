Watch CBS News
3 injured in suspected DUI crash on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay Airport

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

HALF MOON BAY – Three people were hospitalized Wednesday after a head-on collision on State Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay Airport, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 4:15 p.m. just south of Moss Beach, where a northbound SUV crossed  into oncoming traffic and hit a sedan, the CHP said.

Two men inside the SUV and a woman in the sedan were taken to Stanford Hospital. The driver of the SUV is suspected of driving under the influence, authorities said.

highway-1-hmb-airport-crash-081022-01.jpg
Scene of crash along Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay Airport on August 10, 2022. Cal Fire CZU

A Sig-Alert was issued shortly after 5 p.m. by the CHP and both directions are closed on the highway. Detours are in place, and there is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes in the area.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

