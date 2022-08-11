3 injured in suspected DUI crash on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay Airport

HALF MOON BAY – Three people were hospitalized Wednesday after a head-on collision on State Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay Airport, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 4:15 p.m. just south of Moss Beach, where a northbound SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a sedan, the CHP said.

Two men inside the SUV and a woman in the sedan were taken to Stanford Hospital. The driver of the SUV is suspected of driving under the influence, authorities said.

Scene of crash along Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay Airport on August 10, 2022. Cal Fire CZU

A Sig-Alert was issued shortly after 5 p.m. by the CHP and both directions are closed on the highway. Detours are in place, and there is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes in the area.