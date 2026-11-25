Massive waves from peak king tides battered areas of Pacifica on Wednesday, crashing into beachfront homes and collapsing a portion of the Pacifica Pier.

The pier has been closed since June when inspectors found cracks and other structural damage.

Flooding from waves hitting the shoreline was widespread in the city, and portions of the seawall also collapsed. Most of the areas affected are near Sharp Park Beach along Beach Boulevard between Santa Maria and Montecito avenues, where an evacuation warning was issued.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.