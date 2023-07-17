Helicopter crew rescues hiker stuck on cliff in Jenner

A helicopter was required to rescue a Sonoma County hiker Sunday who climbed a steep cliff face in Jenner and realized they couldn't get back down.

The Sonoma Sheriff's Office said it received a call at approximately 1 p.m. about a hiker stranded on a coastal cliff.

The sheriff's office sent its "Henry-1" helicopter to the rescue. The crew located the climber and decided the safest and most efficient way of rescuing the victim would be to utilize their 100-foot-long line and a "horse collar" rescue device.

A paramedic used the line to successfully perform the rescue. The victim was brought to a nearby beach where awaiting fire and medical personnel were staged.