Heavy Psych Sounds Fest confirms full band line-up for 2023 edition

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Heavy Psych Sounds Fest on Friday announced the full line-up for its two-day blowout of heavy psychedelia and hard rock at Thee Parkside in March.

In addition to previously announced bands Weedeater, Nebula, the Atomic Bitchwax and Hippie Death Cult, the full line-up includes powerhouse doom act Windhand, Dwarves and ex-Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri and his band Mondo Generator along with Geezer, Warlung and local acts High Tone Son of a Bitch and Disastroid.

Heavy Psych Sounds 2023 full line-up Heavy Psych Sounds Festival/RWS Presents

On both days, the outdoor stage area next to Thee Parkside will open at 12 p.m. with the music starting at noon. The festival is also hosting an after party on Saturday night at Bender's with violin-powered SoCal psych band Spirit Mother and local punk-metal crew Glowing Brain.

Organized by local show promoter RWS Presents in partnership with noted Italian psychedelic rock imprint Heavy Psych Sounds, the festival first came to the Bay Area in 2018. The epic weekend of heavy music marked the only two-day stop for the inaugural year of the U.S. edition of the festival with headliners Red Fang and Nebula along with a host of other acts taking over the Bottom of the Hill for a full weekend of loudness.

While the second edition of the festival scheduled for 2020 was derailed by the pandemic, organizers were eventually able to hold another two-day celebration of heaviness on Memorial Day weekend that -- despite the challenges of multiple bands having to drop out last minute due to COVID -- proved to be a roaring success highlighted by performances from Dead Meadow, local favorites Hot Lunch, the Atomic Bitchwax and Portland, OR-based heavyweights Danava.

The festival's initial line-up announcement was made back in December when limited $100 two-day early bird festival tickets went on sale for the March 25-26 festival. More information and tickets are available on the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival official website.