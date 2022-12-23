Heavy Psych Sounds Fest announces first round of bands for 2023 edition

SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-day blowout of heavy psychedelia and hard rock returns to San Francisco in March when the Heavy Psych Sounds Fest brings Weedeater, stoner-rock icons Brant Bjork and Nebula and more to an outdoor stage at Thee Parkside.

Organized by local show promoter RWS Presents in partnership with noted Italian psychedelic rock imprint Heavy Psych Sounds, the festival first came to the Bay Area in 2018. The epic weekend of heavy music marked the only two-day stop for the inaugural year of the U.S. edition of the festival with headliners Red Fang and Nebula along with a host of other acts taking over the Bottom of the Hill for a full weekend of loudness.

Heavy Psych Sounds Festival San Francisco 2023 edition first band announcement. Heavy Psych Sounds Festival/RWS Presents

While the second edition of the festival scheduled for 2020 was derailed by the pandemic, organizers were eventually able to hold another two-day celebration of heaviness on Memorial Day weekend that -- despite the challenges of multiple bands having to drop out last minute due to COVID -- proved to be a roaring success highlighted by performances from Dead Meadow, local favorites Hot Lunch, the Atomic Bitchwax and Portland, OR-based heavyweights Danava.

The festival's initial line-up announcement was made Friday at noon as limited $100 two-day early bird festival tickets went on sale for the March 25-26 festival. In addition to Weedeater (one of the groups that was forced to drop out due to COVID last year), stoner-rock heroes Brant Bjork and Nebula, the first round of announced groups includes returning acts the Atomic Bitchwax and Portland, OR-based power trio Hippie Death Cult, and HPS bands Duel, Witchpit and Cosmic Reaper. More bands will be announced in the weeks to come. Fans can get more information and sign-up for emailed updates on the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival at the official website.