Heat-related deaths in Santa Clara County continue to climb; death toll at 18

The heat wave in the South Bay has killed 18 people, Santa Clara County confirmed Wednesday.

According to the county, as of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 18 heat-related deaths. The county has not released the identities of the deceased or said if they were all unhoused.

On Tuesday, Santa Clara County said the coroner's office was investigating 14 deaths in connection to the heat wave. Of those 14, officials had confirmed two people were unhoused and one was in transitional housing.

One of the first reported heat-related deaths happened on July 2. The death was reported by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

"This was an avoidable tragedy and exactly why we're moving with urgency to create enough basic, dignified shelter for everyone — it's not compassionate to leave people suffering in unmanaged, unsheltered and unsafe conditions," Mahan said on X, July 3.

The San Jose Peace and Justice Center's Unhoused Response Group, URG, claimed at least five unhoused people have died since July 1 from heat-related illness.

"Nobody is getting it together. People say that there's an emergency but nobody's responding like it's an emergency," said Shaunn Cartwright, who is a volunteer with URG.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating with local governments and emergency managers on regional needs amid the heat wave. A current list of local cooling centers open by county can be found at the Cal OES website.