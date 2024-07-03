Homeless person living in San Jose dies due to intense heat wave, mayor says

A homeless person living in San Jose died Tuesday due to intense heat that is currently hitting the region, said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Mahan posted on X about the death, calling it an "avoidable tragedy."

"This was an avoidable tragedy and exactly why we're moving with urgency to create enough basic, dignified shelter for everyone — it's not compassionate to leave people suffering in unmanaged, unsheltered and unsafe conditions. We'll be keeping our cooling centers open late through July 9th," Mahan said.

He went on to say outreach workers have been visiting encampments, informing homeless residents that there are cooling centers. The outreach workers have also been passing out water.

Wednesday was only day two of the heat wave that could bring record-breaking temperatures. Bay Area residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid time in the sun, and check up on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Find a list of Bay Area cooling centers here.

People outside should take frequent breaks in the shade.