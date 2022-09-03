Heat, holiday drive crowds to San Mateo County coast this weekend

HALF MOON BAY -- As people look to escape the triple digit heat, it will be a busy Labor Day weekend for businesses along the San Mateo County coast.

Holiday weekends are typically busy in Half Moon Bay, but add in the heat component, small business owners tell KPIX 5 they're expecting people to flock to the coast this weekend.

"Labor Day tends to be one of our busier weekends. Especially when it's supposed to be 150 degrees over the hill. People tend to come to the coast. We appreciate the business and look forward to everybody coming," said Kim Castillo, the assistant manager of Barbara's Fishtrap. "It's a big deal."

Hop Dogma Brewing Company owner Dan Littlefield said people usually come from all over the Bay Area and beyond when weekends like this one occur.

"From the Sacramento area, from the foothills, Tracy; a lot of people from the Valley coming in trying to escape the heat," he said. "The businesses are ready. We're excited. We're happy to welcome you."

He says they've planned ahead with staffing, which has been a struggle for so many businesses over the last two years.

"Certain things we'll have to play by ear. Certain things we've already made plans for," he said. "Staffing is always tricky. It's definitely something you have to think about ahead of time, but we're ready for it."

At Sam's Chowder House, Chief Operating Officer Lewis Rossman told KPIX his staff is ready to roll.

"Normally on a holiday weekend, people flock to the coast anyway. But especially with the heat, we're expecting to see a big crowd," he said. "It's going to be busy. Highway 1 and 92 are going to be bumper to bumper."

On Labor Day, the high temperature in the Half Moon Bay will be in the 70s. Some of the inland parts of the Bay Area are expected to see high temperatures around 110 degrees.

"With the weather, sometimes it ends up being a little cooler than people are expecting here," Rossman said.