Healdsburg's increase in tourism helping it outgrow its hidden gem status

One hour north of San Francisco, in the heart of Sonoma County, sits a town where the wine flows, the tables stay full, and change is in the air. Healdsburg, once a sleepy agricultural village, is now buzzing.

Melissa McGaughey and her husband Sean are the owners of Troubadour, a small bakery and bistro where the line just keeps on going. Their sandwiches are so good, they earned a spot on the Michelin Guide's recommendation list.

"Obviously, we have the ambition to earn a star, but we're very grateful to just be recognized," Melissa said.

In the last two years, more than 20 new restaurants, shops, and cafés have opened in Healdsburg, adding to a growing list of high-end spots that have made the town a world-renowned culinary destination.

Tallia Hart, CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce, said the city realized it had all the ingredients of a tourism mecca but was overshadowed by its more famous neighbor.

"Napa has this world recognition, but we just kind of kept ours under the radar for a while," Hart said.

That realization sparked a bold strategy: promoting Healdsburg as a hidden gem. The move has brought in $29 million over the past three years and drawn waves of new visitors.

Among them are Isabelle Libbe and her husband Erik, who came for the food and stayed for the charm.

"It's really great out here. It's adorable," Isabelle said.

The surge is not limited to Healdsburg. In 2024, visitors to Sonoma County spent $1.5 billion, up nearly 6 percent from the year before.

Peter Oakes, who manages a tasting room at Baca Wines, said business is booming.

"We jokingly say that everyone from Napa goes on vacation to Sonoma," Oakes said.

But not everyone is happy about the crowds. Carole Bernheim, who grew up just outside town, said the sidewalks look different these days.

"You knew everyone you walked past. Now, you don't see the locals as much anymore," Bernheim said.

As tourism rises, so do prices. Over the past decade, Healdsburg's median home value has soared nearly 66 percent, according to Neighborhood Scout.

To slow that tide, the city banned big chain stores from its downtown area and is investing in affordable housing. As for Melissa and Sean, they hope to get an upgrade from Michelin someday.

"I think each year has grown and has better and better," Sean said.