Headliner Momotombo SF ready to rock Carnaval San Francisco

HAYWARD -- This year's Carnaval San Francisco headliner is ready to get festival-goers grooving to Latin rock on Sunday.

The annual festival and parade is making a return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The 10-piece band known as Momotombo SF is doing its final rehearsal at a Hayward recording studio before they take over the biggest stage.

"I was born and raised in San Francisco so it means a lot, we're actually coming home. This is a big part of the cultural tradition in the Mission District and it's also part of cultural preservation because San Francisco's changing very much," said John Calloway, who plays keyboards, flute and percussion. "So I'm overjoyed to be part of this festival, which is a homecoming for all of us."

"To be asked to play at Carnaval and to see the reaction that we're getting it's pretty exciting, and like I said I gotta pinch myself when I see the fellows that I'm playing with because this is really an honor. It really is - I mean some of these guys are so great, they've been around the world, platinum records, gold records," said Leo Rosales, who plays timbale and sings.

Momotombo SF was formed about 4 years ago.

For decades, its core musicians played with legendary Latin rock bands Malo and Santana, which was formed by guitarist Carlos Santana.

The oldest member is 68 and the youngest is 26.

"I've gone to many Carnavals, I started playing music because of Carnaval," said the Ahkeel Mestayer, who plays congas. He is the youngest member.

Many of Momotombo SF's members grew up in the city, and all of them live in the Bay Area. Their music fuses Latin rhythms, Afro Cuban beats, jazz, and rock.

"I think it's very special to have a group that really represents the roots of what the mission is about headlining this festival again. So I think it's a way to reaffirm what the music's about, what the city's about, and the roots of the music," said Bill Ortiz who plays the trumpet.

The group was forced to cancel 15 shows when the pandemic hit, and they couldn't see each other for more than a year. So this year's performance will be extra special.

"We're a concert band. That's what we do. We get up there, we perform, we improvise, we just go up there and give it our all," said lead guitarist Gabriel Manzo.

Momotombo SF hopes its reach, like its members, will span generations.

"A lot of young people, whose parents grew up playing Malo music in their house, Santana music in their house. They're 15, 16, 17 years old, and would say 'Man my dad played your music my whole entire life,'" said Rosales. "And then to see us live is really special and powerful for them."

Momotombo SF will take over the main stage Sunday at 17th and Harrison Streets at 5 pm. They will perform a one-hour set. For more information on Carnaval San Francisco festivities, visit the official website.