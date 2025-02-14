HBCU Classic at NBA All-Star Weekend highlights talent and diversity

The NBA's HBCU Classic at this year's All-Star Weekend provides a global stage for student-athletes from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to showcase their talent and culture.

As Morehouse College prepared to take on Tuskegee University Friday, the NBA reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and inclusion by continuing the tradition of the All-Star HBCU Classic, now in its fourth year.

Before the game, the teams gathered for a pre-celebration event at San Francisco's Foot Locker. Morehouse Head Coach Douglass Whittler expressed his excitement for the opportunity, calling it a "once in a lifetime" moment for his players.

"We're just really ecstatic for us to program these young men to get this opportunity to come out here and play on this stage," said Whittler. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we are just very excited we were chosen for it."

The event allows HBCU athletes to compete on a global platform, showing the world what they can achieve. Coach Whittler emphasized that the experience goes beyond the game itself.

"This just gives us an opportunity to show what HBCU athletes can really come out and accomplish," he said. "They will find out that from the previous three, and this one as well, that we are just as good as the PWIs and some of the other bigger schools out there in the nation."

In a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts have faced significant challenges, the NBA's commitment to uplifting diverse communities remains steadfast.

"It is important for us to make an investment in this space. Give them the opportunity to shine, and showcase their talents. Most importantly though, give them the opportunity to have hands-on experience with such an amazing event like All-Star," said Chief DEI Officer for the NBA Lesley Slaton Brown.

Ultimately, the goal is to create an unforgettable experience for student-athletes, one that extends far beyond the court. For Whittler, being in the Bay Area with his team is a moment to cherish.

"I'm enjoying the city like I always have before, and I'm just really looking forward to playing this game," Whittler said.

The HBCU Classic continues to be a celebration of athleticism, culture, and community, offering a platform for HBCU athletes to shine for all to see.