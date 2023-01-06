Hazardous materials incident contained at Daly City high school

DALY CITY - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials incident at a science laboratory classroom at Westmoor High School in Daly City on Friday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters and a hazmat team responded at 8:13 a.m. to the school at 131 Westmoor Ave. and learned that a staff member on campus had smelled smoke with a chemical odor and saw a blue-tinted smoke coming from the science lab, fire officials said.

The hazmat team entered the classroom and mitigated the problem, according to the Fire Authority, which did not specify what caused the smoke and odor.

School was not in session Friday at the campus and no injuries were reported.

The North County Fire Authority serves the cities of Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane.