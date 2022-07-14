Hayward police arrest 6 suspects in connection with fatal October 2021 assault

HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with the fatal assault of a man on West A Street last October.

On Monday October 4, 2021, shortly before 7 p.m., Hayward police responded to the 400 block of West A Street after a report of an injured male who was spotted unconscious on the ground. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and located the victim, who later identified as 25-year-old Hayward resident Yeison Toroc.

(CBS)

Toroc appeared to have been assaulted. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries. During the course of the investigation into the assault, six suspects were identified. On June 30, four were placed under arrest. Police said the arrests were made as a result of a multi-jurisdictional operation with assistance from the police departments of Union City, Fremont, Oakland and San Leandro.

Hayward police identified the four suspects as19-year-old Fremont resident Cristian Inocencio, 24-year-old Union City resident Jonathan Delacruz, 27-year-old Hayward resident Kevin Gonzalez and 20-year-old Hayward resident Daniel Angulo-Armenta.

Last week on July 5, Hayward police took a fifth suspect into custody who was identified as 48-year-old Hayward resident Juan Navarro. On Wednesday, with assistance from the South Monterey County Task Force, Hayward detectives were able to arrest the sixth and final outstanding suspect in the assault. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Oakland resident, Victor Lucero.

This investigation into the fatal assault of Yeison Toroc remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Justin Green at 510-293-7176. Callers may refer to Hayward police case number is 2021-57758.