Hayward man arrested in connection with multiple East Bay burglaries

A 23-year-old Hayward man was arrested over the weekend in connection with at least ten burglaries last year in Hayward and at least two other East Bay cities.

Nova Moore is suspected of organizing and committing multiple break-ins in Hayward, at least one burglary in Union City, and another in San Ramon.

Police said they connected the suspect to 10 heists in Hayward alone, between August and November 2023. Two included thefts of high-end cars from Hayward dealerships.