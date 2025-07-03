Fireworks explosion severely damages Hayward house

Watch: Scene of fireworks explosion at Hayward home

Watch: Scene of fireworks explosion at Hayward home

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a reported fireworks explosion inside a house in Hayward Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Hayward Police Department said on social media at 1:19 p.m. that the explosion happened at a house near Mandarin Avenue and Sumatra Street just east of Interstate Highway 880 in the city's Tennyson-Alquire neighborhood.

Multiple emergency vehicles were seen along Mandarin Avenue outside a home that had its garage area severely damaged. The public was being urged to avoid the area.

A house on Mandarin Street in Hayward is seen damaged after an explosion, July 3, 2025. KPIX

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.