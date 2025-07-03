Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Fireworks explosion severely damages Hayward house

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: Scene of fireworks explosion at Hayward home
Watch: Scene of fireworks explosion at Hayward home 01:24

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a reported fireworks explosion inside a house in Hayward Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Hayward Police Department said on social media at 1:19 p.m. that the explosion happened at a house near Mandarin Avenue and Sumatra Street just east of Interstate Highway 880 in the city's Tennyson-Alquire neighborhood.

Multiple emergency vehicles were seen along Mandarin Avenue outside a home that had its garage area severely damaged. The public was being urged to avoid the area.

Hayward house explosion
A house on Mandarin Street in Hayward is seen damaged after an explosion, July 3, 2025. KPIX

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos E. Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.