Hayward brothers among 3 arrested in killing of San Leandro man

Three people, including two brothers, were arrested last week in connection with a killing of a San Leandro man front of his home earlier this year, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 5, the victim was pulling into the driveway when two suspects approached in an apparent robbery attempt. One of the victims was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, police said.

During the confrontation, one shot was fired into the victim's vehicle, which struck him in the neck. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Anderson Choy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

With the help of surveillance footage, police were able to identify two suspects who are brothers. During an operation on Thursday, police separately arrested 18-year-old Erick Moreno and 28-year-old Mauricio Moreno, who are both Hayward residents.

Also on Thursday, police arrested a third suspect as a suspected accessory to but was released the same day. Police did not reveal the person's name.

"This case is a testament to the tenacity and persistence of our detectives in seeking justice for the homicide victim," Lt. Abe Teng said in a statement. "A lot of time was spent painstakingly gleaning evidence and conducting surveillance to build a case strong enough to go beyond just making arrests."

On Monday, the Morenos have been charged with murder by the Alameda Co. District Attorney's Office. Jail records show the pair are being held without bail, with their next court appearance set for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Vincent of the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-3315. Tips can also be sent to the non-emergency line at 510-577-3315 or anonymously by calling 510-577-3278 or texting 888777, keyword "TipSLPolice".