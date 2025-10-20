Firefighters on Bay Area coast rescue 11 cats following house fire

Firefighters on the San Mateo County coast said they rescued nearly a dozen cats after a house fire broke out early Monday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters with the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, Coastside fire Protection District and the Half Moon Bay Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire in the community of Half Moon Bay.

While firefighters said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire, crews faced an additional challenge, to find 11 cats that belonged to the homeowners.

"It took some serious searching, but thanks to their amazing efforts, all eleven were found and safely reunited," Cal Fire CZU said in a statement.

Photos shared by Cal Fire showed crews placing the wayward cats in carriers.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.