Half Moon Bay man gets 18 years for 2022 attempted murder at mushroom farm

Coping with tragedy: One year after the Half Moon Bay shootings

A Half Moon Bay man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after being convicted of attempted murder at a mushroom farm that later became infamous for a deadly mass shooting.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, a judge sentenced 51-year-old Martin Medina to 18 years minus time served at a hearing Thursday.

Medina was convicted last month of attempted murder, felony shooting at a residence and felony threats in connection with a 2022 shooting at the California Terra Garden (aka Mountain Mushroom farm) in Half Moon Bay.

Medina was denied probation. In '22, Medina tried to shoot a couple at a farm in Half Moon Bay, shooting through their door.

At Thursday's hearing, prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 29 years and four months, while the defense asked for nine years and four months.

Prosecutors said Medina and the victim were both employed at the farm and had lived in trailers there. On the night of July 1, 2022, the victim and his family were at home when Medina knocked and yelled that he was going to kill them.

The victim told his family to hide. Prosecutors said Medina saw the victim through a window, pointed a handgun at him and opened fire.

The bullet went through the home and struck a trailer next door, which was occupied by a couple. No one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities arrested Medina after he was found walking a dog on the farm.

Mountain Mushroom Farm later became the site of a mass shooting in January 2023, where a man shot five people, killing four, before killing three more people at a second mushroom farm in the area.

At the time, authorities said the shooting stemmed from a workplace dispute.

Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old who was employed at one of the farms, has been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shootings. Zhao has pled not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial.