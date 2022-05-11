Watch CBS News
Weather

Hail pelts North Bay; storms bring rain, thunder, lightning

/ CBS San Francisco

Hail pelts the North Bay; storms bring rain, thunder, lightning
Hail pelts the North Bay; storms bring rain, thunder, lightning 02:21

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Unsettled spring weather brought a mixture of rain, hail, lightning and thunder to the Bay Area, with pea-sized hail falling in parts of the North Bay on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued "special weather statements" about the inclement weather that is mainly focused in parts of Napa and Sonoma counties and was expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m.

Hail began falling in Vacaville around 11 a.m. Tuesday, The quarter-inch size hail pelted the downtown area for about ten minutes. 

Parts of St. Helena were blanketed by hail falling, including almost an inch of hail covering the baseball field at St. Helena High School.

The weather service said other areas affected included Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville, Yountville and Rutherford. Other parts of the Bay Area had blue skies with some dramatic-looking clouds and gusty winds.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.