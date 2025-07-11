Hack Club hosts teen coders in San Francisco to help foster next generation

Teens from around the world come together in San Francisco to code, build hardware

Hack Club is hosting a four-day program, Undercity, where teen coders will build hardware in San Francisco. They will eat, sleep and build all in the same space for the next few days, collaborating with like-minded innovators.

"I'm building a tutorial for beginners so they can actually make their PCBs. A PCB is a printed circuit board, it's like if you've ever seen the inside of a computer, the green stuff, the green motherboard," Meghana Madiraju, an intern with Hack Club, told CBS News Bay Area.

Madiraju is 16 years old and is visiting San Francisco from Ohio.

"This tiny little thing is a sensor, so you can measure acceleration. So, I want to be able to put this on my bike and I want this thing to be able to tell me whether I'm biking smoothly or not," she said.

The rising high school senior has been with Hack Club since March of last year, a nonprofit organization that helps foster the next generation of coders and builders.

She will be teaching other students how to build hardware, and she added that her mission is to uplift female innovators.

"Getting more girls into tech because even at Undercity, this is a massive event. The gender gap is like 25%, which is like 25% girls, to 75% guys. That is horrendous, that is horrible. So, my biggest thing, like working at Hack Club, is to fix that," she said.

Many Silicon Valley donors, including Elon Musk, are funding projects at Hack Club. About 180 students, with ages ranging from 12 to 18 years old, traveled from all around the world to spend time together in San Francisco.

"Just committing to what you want to do is really the way to go. And I think Hack Club, more than anything, has given me the belief that I can," Madiraju said.

Alex Ren, Undercity's lead organizer, graduated from high school last year and is taking a gap year to help lead events like these.

"I designed my own 3D printer from scratch, which I used to do mechanical keyboards on commission," Ren told CBS News Bay Area.

They said they wanted to help foster a safe space for young innovators.

"In a discord server, listening to people make jokes about their wives or whatever. And it was very like, obviously, there were good times with technical conversations. But it was very alienating. What I find so incredibly special about Hack Club is that it's all teenagers from all over the world," Ren said.

And for creators like Madiraju, Hack Club has become that safe space.

"My entire life, I've always dreamed of going to space, and I think Hack Club has helped me do that in like now I'm actually technically skilled," she said.

Hack Club is based in Vermont, and after the four-day program concludes, Madiraju said she will be headed back to Vermont to complete her internship.