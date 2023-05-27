Watch CBS News
Group surrounds victim in armed robbery near People's Park in Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO -- A group of people, one of them allegedly armed with a gun, surrounded and robbed a person near People's Park in the 2400 block of Bowditch Street in Berkeley, police said in a social media posting.

The group of about three suspects took the victim's purse and cell phone about 8:27 p.m. Friday, police said.

The suspects left the area in a black Audi-style sedan, northbound on Bowditch Street. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

