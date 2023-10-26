Group of restaurants in Bay Area raising relief funds for children in Gaza

A group of restaurants throughout the Bay Area are hoping to raise funds that can go directly toward supplies and relief for children in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the owners of Mirchi Café said they were donating 50% of their proceeds to Islamic Relief USA.

Lisa Ahmad has two locations – one in Fremont and another at Dublin. She's owned Mirchi Café in Fremont for 19 years. In the last few weeks, she said she's felt helpless.

"All children deserve to be safe. That's period, end stop," Ahmad said.

She added that she also has friends who have lost loved ones in Gaza.

"I can't look at them in the face and say 'sorry, sorry about that.' I needed to do more," Ahmad said "As a chef, I can open my doors. I can invite the community and we can come together to support the children of Gaza."

Haneen Hammad is the national events planner with Islamic Relief USA. She said they're working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency on the ground.

"As soon as we fundraise and get all the money over there, we're going to get in as soon as the borders open," she said.

Hammad added that they're focusing on water, food and medical supplies, which will be bought in neighboring countries. She added supplies can't be bought in the Bay Area and sent because it would be expensive to ship and would take too long.

Throughout the night on Wednesday, there were people stopping by to pick up food, dine in and donate at the front, where an Islamic Relief USA booth was set up.

For Ahmad, she said she can put her kids to bed peacefully, but she thinks about those who can't.

"The children should be able to be put in bed in peace as well without feeling that in the morning they may not survive," she said.

Other restaurants throughout the Bay Area will also be donating their proceeds throughout the next week and a half. HalalFest is helping organize this effort.