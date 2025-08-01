Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary draws thousands to Golden Gate Park

Sixty years after the Grateful Dead first formed in San Francisco, the spirit of the legendary jam band is alive and well in the city where it all began.

Dead & Company, featuring original Grateful Dead members and new collaborators, is kicking off a three-day, sold-out concert series at Golden Gate Park this weekend. The performances are drawing tens of thousands of devoted fans, known as "Deadheads," from across the country, injecting a wave of excitement—and economic energy—into the city.

"You can feel the music in the air," said Bruce Anderson, a fan who traveled from Denver. "It's the 60th anniversary and right here is where it all began. And so, I wanted to come here and just pay homage."

Anderson wasn't alone. Hundreds of concertgoers lined up hours before gates opened on Friday, some singing, some simply soaking in the moment. Wade Emrick, made the journey from Florida, said both he and Anderson have attended hundreds of Grateful Dead-related shows over the decades.

"I hope to hear a lot of psychedelic vibes from the late 60s," said Emrick.

The opening act, bluegrass star Billy Strings, took the stage early Friday evening. Dead & Company is set to headline later each night of the weekend event.

Beyond the music, the event is proving to be a windfall for local businesses, particularly those in the historic Haight-Ashbury district, the neighborhood where the Grateful Dead rose to prominence in the 1960s.

"[The business has] catapulted like crazy," said "Magic Mike," owner of Psychedelic SF Art Gallery on Haight Street. "All the Deadheads are in here spending a bunch of money, it's great."

A longtime fan himself, Magic Mike said his passion for the band evolved into a business. His gallery features a collection of rare Grateful Dead memorabilia, much of it from his own personal archive.

"It was really easy to make it a business because in order to move around my house, I had to get the stuff out of there," he said.

Nearby boutiques and shops are also benefiting from the surge in foot traffic. Ashley Bousquet, owner of the clothing store Luna Wild, said her sales have jumped by as much as 20 percent.

"I've actually extended my hours, opened early. I'm definitely going to stay open late," she said. "It feels like the city is really coming back to life, which is nice."

While the crowds have brought a celebratory energy to the area, they've also created logistical challenges. Parking is nearly impossible near the concert venue, and police have increased their presence to ensure safety.

For Deadheads like Anderson and Emrick, however, the inconvenience is a small price to pay for what they describe as a spiritual experience.

"Just the spirit and love and the peace that the Grateful Dead brought to us all these years has culminated into a 60th anniversary that's going to be absolutely an explosion of love," added Emrick.

The concert series continues through the weekend, marking a milestone not just for the band but for the city that helped shape its legacy.