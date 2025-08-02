Deadheads flock to Golden Gate Park for second day of Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary celebrations

Tens of thousands of Deadheads packed San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Saturday for the second day of a three-day concert series honoring the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary.

Fans traveled from across the country—and some from overseas—to take part in the milestone celebration. The show kicked off just after 4 p.m. on the Polo Field, which quickly filled as more concertgoers streamed in through the evening. Country rocker Sturgill Simpson opened the day's performances, with Dead & Company slated to headline later in the night.

"Nothing's more important than going to a Dead show, man. It's the bomb," said Frank McGloin, a local fan from the Bay Area.

The festivities extended well beyond the main stage. Earlier in the day, hundreds gathered in the city's Excelsior District—where Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia grew up—for the 23rd annual Jerry Day at McLaren Park. At the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, musicians filled the air with bluegrass and rock music, while fans danced barefoot in the grass and celebrated his legacy.

"It's medicine music," said Antonio Aversano, a Deadhead from Sebastopol. "It's very spiritual—it's like going to church. It totally takes me out of my head and brings me into a connection with the divine."

For Aversano, the entire weekend has been transformative.

"The energy of the Summer of Love, the whole counterculture in the '60s—peace, love, community, celebration," he said.

Many fans who attended Friday night's opening show planned to immerse themselves in every event throughout the weekend.

"I think the Deadheads are probably the nicest, kindest people you'll ever meet in your life," said Maria Pruss, a fan from Southern California. "Huge community, big hearts."

Deanna Neiers, who traveled from New York City with her two children, ages 7 and 9, brought a personal touch to the celebration. She and her kids designed and handed out custom-made stickers to commemorate the anniversary.

"We made this special sticker to hand out to commemorate the 60th anniversary," Neiers said. "We've printed a bunch of them and we love the community. So we're just handing them out for free to everybody."

A Deadhead for 35 years, Neiers said she attended Jerry Garcia's final concert in Chicago in 1995.

"We wouldn't miss the chance to celebrate the 60th anniversary," she added.

The concert series is also giving San Francisco's economy a welcome boost. City officials said hotels, restaurants, and local shops are seeing increased business from the influx of visitors.

"When people come from all 50 states, all around the world, and they have a great time, which they are, they go home, they tell their friends, and those friends come back to San Francisco," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "And we're going to welcome them with open arms."

For Serena Cisco, who flew in from Nashville, the city's warm welcome stood out. It was her first visit in three decades.

"Happy to be here. Thank you, San Francisco, for putting this on. The city has been so welcoming," she said.

Though decades have passed since the Grateful Dead first took the stage, their music—and its messages of resilience and hope—continue to resonate deeply with fans.

"The legacy of Jerry Garcia is certainly a message of positivity and hope," said Henry Wimmer of Open Mind Music.

And for many Deadheads, like Aversano, the gathering is about more than just music.

"This is about community. It's about getting along together. It's about celebrating life," he said.

For those in attendance, there's little that compares to the feeling of being at a Dead show.