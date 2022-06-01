Update: Spread of grass fire near Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point stopped
SONOMA COUNTY -- Crews were able to stop the spread of a grass fire burning near the Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point late Wednesday morning.
The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted a Caltrans photo showing the fire on a hillside near the Hwy 37 and Hwy 121 interchange in southern Sonoma County just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted that the fire near Sears Point was approximately three to five acres with a moderate rate of spread. A full Cal Fire response is en route to the so-called Sears Fire.
As of 11:48 a.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the Sears Fire had been stopped after it had grown to 15 acres. It is currently 20% containment. Fire crews will remain on the scene to keep the fire from spreading.
