Update: Spread of grass fire near Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point stopped

SONOMA COUNTY -- Crews were able to stop the spread of a grass fire burning near the Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point late Wednesday morning.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted a Caltrans photo showing the fire on a hillside near the Hwy 37 and Hwy 121 interchange in southern Sonoma County just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A fast moving grassfire has broken out just west of the Hwy-37 and Hwy-121 interchange. Emergency crews are on the way. Expect delays. #SonomaCounty #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/Id3lGIZ8k2 — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 1, 2022

The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted that the fire near Sears Point was approximately three to five acres with a moderate rate of spread. A full Cal Fire response is en route to the so-called Sears Fire.

#SearsFire NEW INCIDENT Sonoma County, near Sears Point. 3-5 acres, moderate rate of spread. Full #CALFIRELNU response enroute. pic.twitter.com/qlMnqLU7Om — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 1, 2022

As of 11:48 a.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the Sears Fire had been stopped after it had grown to 15 acres. It is currently 20% containment. Fire crews will remain on the scene to keep the fire from spreading.