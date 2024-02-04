Grammy Awards winners list for 2024: Live updates

The 2024 Grammy Awards are underway, as artists from across the music industry hope to take home the coveted award.

The Grammy Awards are once again being held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with the show airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, featuring performances from some of music's biggest stars. Comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has returned to host the ceremony for the fourth time in a row.

SZA earned the most nominations of any artist this year with nine, including nods for album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Although she had earned 15 Grammy nominations prior to this year's selections, her sole win coming into Sunday was for best pop duo/group performance in 2022 for "Kiss Me More."

Competing with SZA in the album of the year category is Taylor Swift and her 2022 album "Midnights." A win in that category would give Swift four career album of the year awards, the most for any artist.

Serban Ghenea, an audio engineer and mixer who has worked with Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, earned seven nominations, along with Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers, who got six nods with her band boygenius and one for her collaboration on SZA's "Ghost in the Machine," which earned the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance prior to the start of the televised show.

Several other awards were given out before the start of the show, including the new category, best pop dance recording, which went to Kylie Minogue for her track "Padam Padam." The Beatles won best music video for "I'm Only Sleeping," the group's first Grammy since 1997.

And while the Oscars are still a few weeks away, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both took home awards Sunday for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media, respectively. Best song written for visual media also went to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for their song "What Was I Made For?" off "Barbie The Album."

Finneas and Billie Eilish accept the Grammy for best song written for visual media, for "What Was I Made For?" at the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

You can find a list of awards won earlier in the evening here. The rest of the winners and nominees are below:

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers" — Winner

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"

Billie Eilish,"What Was I Made For?"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Best música urbana album

Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito" — Winner

Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"



Tainy, "Data"

