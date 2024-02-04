Tyla wins first Best African Music Performance award for "Water" at 2024 Grammys

The Recording Academy did not make Tyla sweat as the Johannesburg-born singer took home the Grammy for Best African Music Performance in the category's first year.

The "Water" singer was nominated alongside ASAKE & Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido featuring Musa Keys and Ayra Starr. Tyla's hit single peaked last month at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," Tyla said as she accepted the award. "Thank you to the Recording Academy for this category. It's so important."

Tyla at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The category for Best African Music Performance is one of three new categories featured at the 2024 Grammys, along with Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue took home the latter award for "Padam Padam."

The 2024 Grammy Awards broadcast is airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.