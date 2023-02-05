Grammys 2023: List of winners and nominees

Who will win the "Album of the Year" Grammy? Who will take the Grammy for "Album of the Year"? 05:02

Beyoncé will look to become the most decorated artist in history, and 50 years of hip-hop will be honored, at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Trevor Noah will return to host the show for a third straight time as the ceremony will be broadcast live Sunday from Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

The Grammys will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS television stations and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Beyoncé has already won the most Grammys of any female artist, and this year, tied the record for most nominations ever after securing nine nods to push her career total to 88 — a record she now shares with her husband, Jay-Z. Beyoncé received nods for major categories like record of the year, song of the year and album of the year, the latter of which she has never won. With two awards already under her belt, if Beyoncé can secure two more wins, she'll surpass the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who holds the record for most Grammy Awards with 31.

Sunday's show will also feature a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with performances from Big Boi, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, Ice-T, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah and many more.

Other artists slated to perform throughout the evening include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Lizzo.

Prior to the main ceremony, the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony, during which many awards will also be announced, will take place at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted by Cyndi Lauper and will be streamed live on the Grammys website. The pre-telecast will feature several performances by artists including Ben Harper, Hiatus Kaiyote and La Santa Cecilia.

Viola Davis picked up an award for best audiobook narration, giving her coveted EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). She is only the 18th person in history to have won all four major entertainment awards.

A list of nominees and winners for the night's biggest awards is below:

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

Adele "BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

"Voyage" — ABBA

"30" — Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

"RENAISSANCE" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" — Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days" — Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres" — Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" — Kendrick Lamar

"Special" — Lizzo

"Harry's House" — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage" — ABBA

"30" — Adele

"Music of the Spheres" — Coldplay

"Special" — Lizzo

"Harry's House" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"RENAISSANCE" — Beyoncé

"Fragments" — Bonobo

"Diplo" — Diplo

"The Last Goodbye" — ODESZA

"Surrender" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé — Winner

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rock Song

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) — Winner

"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)



"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne — Winner

"Dropout Boogie" — The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If" — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

"Crawler" — IDLES

"Mainstream Sellout" – Machine Gun Kelly

"Lucifer on the Sofa" — Spoon



Best Alternative Music Album

"Wet Leg" — Wet Leg — Winner

"WE" — Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You" — Big Thief

"Fossora" — Björk

"Cool It Down" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs



Best R&B Performance

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long — Winner

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé

"Here with Me" — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan



Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar — Winner

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & GloRilla

Best Rap Song

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) — Winner

"Churchill Downs" — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)



"WAIT FOR U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

"God Did" — DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You" — Future

"Come Home the Kids Miss You" — Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" — Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry" — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson — Winner

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

Best Country Song

"'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) — Winner

"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton)

"If I Was a Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

Best Country Album

"Growin' Up" — Luke Combs

"Palomino — Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" — Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest" — Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time" — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"Linger Awhile" — Samara Joy — Winner

"The Evening : Live at APPARATUS" — The Baylor Project

"Fade to Black" — Carmen Lundy



"Fifty" — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

"Ghost Song" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"New Standards Vol. 1" — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens — Winner

"Live in Italy" — Peter Erskine Trio

"LongGone" — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

"Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival" — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

"Parallel Motion" — Yellowjackets

Best Música Urbana Album

"TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2" — Rauw Alejandro

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

"LEGENDADDY" — Daddy Yankee

"La 167" — Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape" — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"MOTOMAMI" — Rosalía — Winner

"El Alimento" — Cimafunk

"Tinta y Tiempo" — Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen" — Mon Laferte

"Alegoría" — Gaby Moreno

"Los Años Salvajes" — Fito Paez

Best American Roots Song

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) — Winner

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High and Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)



"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

"In These Silent Days" — Brandi Carlile — Winner

"Things Happen That Way" — Dr. John

"Good to Be..." — Keb' Mo'

"Raise the Roof" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That..." — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

"Sakura" — Masa Takumi — Winner

"Shuruaat" — Berklee Indian Ensemble

"Love, Damini" — Burna Boy

"Queen of Sheba" — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

"Between Us... (Live)" — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

"The Poet Who Sat by the Door" — J. Ivy — Winner

"Black Men Are Precious" — Ethelbert Miller

"Call Us What We Carry: Poems" — Amanda Gorman

"Hiding in Plain View" — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

"You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly." — Amir Sulaiman



Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök" — Stephanie Economou, composer — Winner

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" — Austin Wintory, composer

"Call of Duty®: Vanguard" — Bear McCreary, composer



"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" — Richard Jacques, composer

"Old World" — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive" [from "King Richard"] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Carolina" [from "Where the Crawdads Sing"] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Hold My Hand" [from "Top Gun: Maverick"] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from "The Woman King"] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" [from "Turning Red"] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [from "Encanto"] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

"An Adoption Story" — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers — Winner

"Aspire" — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

"A Concert for Ukraine" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

"The Lost Birds" — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

"In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83" — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (Grateful Dead) — Winner

"Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined" — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

"Big Mess" — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

"Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)" — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

"Book" — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

"Finding Me" — Viola Davis — Winner

— "Act Like You Got Some Sense" — Jamie Foxx

"Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

"All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business" — Mel Brooks

"Music Is History" — Questlove

Best Comedy Album

"The Closer" — Dave Chappelle — Winner

"Comedy Monster" — Jim Gaffigan

"A Little Brains, A Little Talent" — Randy Rainbow

"Sorry" — Louis C.K.

"We All Scream" — Patton Oswalt

For a complete list of nominations in all 27 fields and 91 categories, visit www.grammy.com.