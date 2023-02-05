Los Angeles 65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet





(credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Kristyn Getty and Keith Getty attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Judy Collins and Louis Nelson attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jason Baum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Charles Yang, Ranaan Meyer, and Nicolas Kendall of Time For Three attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sara Davis attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Andrew Watt attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Marco Antonio SolÃ­s attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Bebe Rexha attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Judy Collins attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Stephanie Economou at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Stephanie Economou at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Angela Benson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Harry Edwards attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Coco Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Angela Benson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Bebe Rexha attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Corbin Jones, Allie Stringer, Dave Stringer, Tulsi Bloom, Madi Das, Justin Michael Williams and Patrick Richey attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Cadenza attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Hilary Hahn at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Piero Massimino arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Piero Massimino arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Bear McCreary at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Austin Wintory at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Bear McCreary at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals (credit: Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Janine Rubinstein walks the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023.

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals (credit: Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Arturo OFarrill arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. --

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals (credit: Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Missy Galanida walks the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023.

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals (credit: Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Marley Galanida walks the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Charles Yang, Ranaan Meyer, and Nicolas Kendall of Time For Three attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jason Baum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sara Davis attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Judy Collins and Louis Nelson attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Kristyn Getty and Keith Getty attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.