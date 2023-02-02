Watch CBS News
Grammy Awards: Nicholas Phan reflects on being nominated for Best Classical Solo Voice Album

Nicholas Phan is nominated for Best Classical Solo Voice Album. This is his 3rd nomination. The work is a composition called "Stranger" and it was written by modern composer Nico Muhly.

CBS News Bay Area interviewed Nicholas at the renowned Skywalker Sound in Marin County, where he was recording a track for orchestral trumpeter Andrew Balio. He sat down to talk about his nomination and what it would mean if he won the Grammy for this work.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. 

