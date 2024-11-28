GPS tracker leads to San Francisco burglary suspect

A GPS tracker helped San Francisco officers to collar a suspected burglar, according to police.



On Nov. 15, someone reported that her vehicle was broken into while it was parked in a garage in the 500 block of Filbert Street. She reported that luggage and a duffle bag containing valuable medical equipment had been stolen.

The woman tracked her belongings via GPS to the 800 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 21, according to police.

Officers arrived and saw an occupied truck parked where GPS had tracked the stolen property. They approached the occupant of the truck and allegedly found the stolen items, which included the stolen medical equipment.

Officers detained the suspect and seized the stolen property, which was returned to the owner.

According to police, officers recognized the detained suspect, 53-year-old James Peros, who was wanted for a commercial office burglary that occurred on Oct. 13 in the 200 block of Sutter Street.

Peros was sent to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and possession of methamphetamine.