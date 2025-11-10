Khanna explains his call for Schumer to be replaced over shutdown deal: "He is not meeting the moment"

Washington — Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California put the blame on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after several Senate Democrats cut a deal with Republicans aimed at ending the government shutdown and called for Schumer to step aside from his leadership post.

"He's the leader of the Senate. This deal would never have happened if he had not blessed it. Don't take my word for it. Take the word of other senators who are saying that they kept Sen. Schumer in the loop the whole time," Khanna said in an interview with CBS News' "The Takeout."

He continued: "Look, I've worked with Sen. Schumer. He did an incredible job on the CHIPS Act, on the [Inflation Reduction Act], on infrastructure. But it's time for him to be replaced. He is not meeting the moment. He's out of touch with where the party's base is."

Khanna first questioned the New York Democrat's ability to lead on Sunday night after eight Democrats voted with Republicans to advance a short-term funding measure. In a post on X, Khanna called Schumer "no longer effective" and said he "should be replaced."

"If you can't lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?" he said.

Schumer is facing backlash from both progressives and moderate Democrats for not keeping the caucus united in the shutdown fight as they sought concessions from Republicans on the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits. The deal promises a vote on a Democratic health care bill, but does not guarantee an outcome.

Schumer voted against advancing the government funding measure on Sunday. Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said Schumer gave the deal "neither a blessing nor a curse" and did not direct senators on how they should vote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, defended his Senate counterpart on Monday. When asked by reporters whether Schumer was an effective leader and should keep his job, Jeffries responded, "yes and yes."

"The overwhelming majority of Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, have waged a valiant fight over the last seven weeks, defeating the partisan Republican spending bill 14 or 15 different times, week after week after week, and continue to oppose this effort of passing legislation that does not address the Republican health care crisis by extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits," Jeffries said.