Gov. Newsom signs bill ensuring elections free of partisan interference

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – In reaction to debate over the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday that ensures the state's presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote.

Senate Bill 103 removes the possibility of candidates manipulating the electoral college by requiring California's 55 electors to vote for the president as shown by the majority of voters in the state. If the elector cast their ballot for a candidate who did not win the state's popular vote, they would be immediately replaced by a new elector who would cast a ballot for the winning candidate.

"This is a critical step toward protecting the legitimacy of our free election process and preventing extreme partisanship from denying the will of the voters," said Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who sponsored the bill "We must ensure our chosen electors uphold their responsibilities and do not go rogue, threatening the underpinnings of our democracy. I thank the governor for signing this needed legislation."

The bill came in response to the actions by supporters of former President Donald Trump following his loss in the 2020 Presidential Election. In states such as Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, there were movements by Trump supporters to push electors to ignore their state's votes for president and just elect him.

A statement from Sen. Dodd's office noted that "33 states and the District of Columbia have laws requiring electors to uphold their voting pledges, many do not have any enforcement mechanism and a majority have no way to make sure electors faithfully comply."

"Free and fair elections are the very foundation of our democracy -- and the will of the voters must be respected," U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla said. "No one should be able to subvert the outcome of our elections. As California's former top elections official, I know the importance of clear laws and rules to protect the democratic process. That's why I support this legislation as an important safeguard on presidential elections in California."