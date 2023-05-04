Gov. Newsom announces launch of statewide anti-hate website and hotline

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the official launch of CA vs Hate, a new multilingual statewide website and hotline that allows for the safe, anonymous reporting of hate acts by victims and witnesses.

Established as a direct response to a rise in hate crimes and announced to coincide with the start of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, CA vs Hate aims to address the rise in reported hate crimes in California, according to a press release issued by the Governor's office.

The release said that recent years, reported hate crimes have reached their highest levels since 2001 -- jumping almost 33% from 2020 to 2021.

"Here in California, we are sending an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated," said Governor Newsom. "We stand firm for a California for All and it is important that we hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and provide resources for those individuals victimized by hate crimes. Now, Californians have another tool to ensure that not only justice is served, but that individuals have access to additional resources to help deal with the lingering wounds that remain after such a horrendous crime occurs."

The new hotline and website were announced at an event at the state capitol Thursday. Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) started the conversation to create a state hotline to report hate crimes in 2021. The program aims to help individuals and communities targeted for hate including Asian Americans, Latinos, Black Americans, LGBTQ+ individuals, religious minorities, and other communities in California's diverse populace.

Hotline services are confidential and provided for free, regardless of immigration status. These services are offered in a culturally competent manner and will help people identify options and next steps after a hate incident or hate crime has occurred.

The CA vs Hate Resource Line and Network is a non-emergency, multilingual hate crime and incident reporting hotline and online portal. Reports can be made anonymously in 15 languages by calling (833) 866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time or online at any time. Individuals can also report hate crimes immediately to local law enforcement immediately. Anyone facing imminent danger during a hate crime should call 911. California residents can get more information on the program by visiting CAvsHate.org.