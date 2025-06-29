Watch CBS News
Golden State Valkyries will host Seattle Storm at Ballhalla. Here's how to watch

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
The Golden State Valkyries are hosting the Seattle Storm at Ballhalla on Sunday before going on a two-week stretch of road games.

Sunday's game could help the Valkyries secure their league standing at 6th and give them a chance to move higher in the standings.

The Valkyries have an 8-7 record going into the game, and the Storm are 10-6 and 5th in the league.

In 7th is the Indiana Fever, who have 8 wins and 8 losses, and the Washington Mystics are 8th with an 8-9 record. The Las Vegas Aces are in 9th with a 7-8 record and are facing the #2 team in the league, the Phoenix Mercury, on Sunday.

The Valkyries have won six out of their last eight games. One of the losses was to the Dallas Wings, with the team's rookie star Paige Bueckers putting up 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals.

The other loss was to the New York Liberty, who are #3 in the league and the defending WNBA champions. The Valkyries narrowly lost 78-81 and are now 0-3 against the Liberty.

Going into Sunday's game, the Valkyries will be looking to go up 2-0 against the Storm as they bested the team in their last meeting, 76-70.

How to watch

What: The Golden State Valkyries vs. the Seattle Storm

When: Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

How: Local TV KPIX+ Channel 44

