Golden State Valkyries announce media partnership with CBS Bay Area for first season

The Golden State Valkyries on Friday confirmed San Francisco's new WNBA franchise will have CBS Bay Area as the team's official media partner for its inaugural season.

The partnership with the San Francisco CBS affiliate was announced Friday morning. Fans across Northern California will be able to watch Valkyrie games on KPIX and PIX+ (KPYX). CBS Bay Area will be covering all aspects of the team's first season, including the broadcast of a weekly show that will take fans behind the scenes with Valkyries players and coaches.

The wide-ranging partnership will include community engagement initiatives aimed at bringing fans unprecedented access to the team. Fans will also be able to watch certain locally televised games on CBS Sacramento (KOVR and KMAX). Additionally, CBS Bay Area will broadcast the Valkyries' pregame and postgame studio shows with exclusive team content as well as comprehensive studio analysis at halftime for all locally televised Valkyries' games.

"Partnering with a broadcast powerhouse like CBS Bay Area ensures that Valkyries' basketball will reach fans across every screen from day one," said President of the Golden State Valkyries Jess Smith said in a press release. "This relationship will create immersive, season-long storytelling opportunities that will help fans connect with our players, coaches, and the excitement of WNBA basketball in the Bay Area."

The partnership will see the Valkyries' preseason games broadcast on PIX+, leading up to the tipoff at the Valkyries' historic first game on May 16. A full broadcast schedule with additional programming details will be released in the weeks ahead, team officials noted.

"We are honored to be part of the Valkyries' Inaugural Season. As excited as we are about being part of just plain great basketball, this partnership is about so much more than the game," said CBS Bay Area President and General Manager Scott Warren. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing compelling, locally relevant content to our audience. We look forward to celebrating the Valkyries' historical first year and sharing their stories and journey both on and off the court."

More information about the Golden State Valkyries 2025 season is available at the teams valkyries.com.