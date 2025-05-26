Concord-based girls basketball team sees Golden State Valkyries as an inspiration

It's an exciting time for a group of young basketball players in Concord as they get to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries, who will be on the road for their games against the New York Liberty.

"I'm like very excited because I've been waiting for a WNBA team in the Bay for a long time," said Gabriella Gibson.

Gibson, Chloe and Stella Franco, and Elliana Zeigler are all players for the Lady Legends, an AAU basketball program based in Concord.

"I've always wanted to play basketball, but I never thought that I would be good at it, but I am good at it," said Zeigler.

The girls, like so many their age, are obsessed with basketball. They watch all the games they can at all levels, both men's and women's.

But they said there's something about seeing professional women out on the court that feels just that much more special.

"I grew up watching the Warriors play at Oracle Arena, and I think it's really cool that there's like girls — This could be like us or like one of our friends out here on the court playing for our home team. I just think it's really cool," Chloe Franco said.

KPIX caught up with the Lady Legends girls at their first-ever Valkyries game. It's a moment Stella Franco said she'll never forget.

"This is very empowering for young girls like us because we get to look up and look at these girls and then like dream about being in the WNBA or being on the Valkyries," Stella Franco said.

These girls are among the first generation of girls in the Bay who will be able to say they grew up watching their hometown WNBA team.

It's something they know they're fortunate to have.

"It's very exciting because even though we're still young, we still get this opportunity to come here. Not a lot of people got that at all," Gibson said.

The girls are also lucky because their Lady Legends share similar colors to the Valkyries. They were repping their team at this game and can't wait to do so at many more Valkyries games this season and for years to come.

"Let's go, Lady Legends!" Zeigler exclaimed.