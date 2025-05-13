Golden State Valkyries take over the Bay Area ahead of their home opener

The Golden State Valkyries are getting ready to take the court for the first regular season game in franchise history.

The team will go head to head with the Los Angles Sparks on Friday, May 16 at Chase Center. It will be a rematch of their first preseason game where the Valkyries lost to the Sparks 82-83.

The team is building excitement all week long for Friday's game.

They will be installing 90 violet nets at 45 basketball courts throughout Oakland. Players will also be riding the Kaiser Permanente Hoopbus to multiple schools.

Golden State Valkyries events leading up to their home opener

Tuesday, May 13

Violet Nets - All Day Installations Across Public Parks in Oakland

Afternoon Hoopbus Takeover presented by Kaiser Permanente at Rudsdale Continuation High School



Wednesday, May 14

Violet Nets – All Day Installations Across Public Parks in Oakland

Morning Hoopbus Takeover presented by Kaiser Permanente: West Oakland Middle School

Flag Raising Ceremony: Noon - Oakland City Hall





Thursday, May 15

Violet Nets – All Day Installations Across Public Parks in Oakland

Flag Raising Ceremony: 2:30 p.m. - San Francisco City Hall

See the Valkyries Play



Tickets are still available for Friday's home opener.

The Valkyries have sold more than 10,000 season tickets setting a record for the WNBA.

Watch the Valkyries season on CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area is the official broadcast partner of the Golden State Valkyries. Fans will be able to watch 37 games across KPIX and PIX+ channel 44 cable 12.

See the full broadcast schedule.